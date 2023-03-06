Dr Vibha Gupta gets ‘Sakshama’ award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Vibha Gupta, a veteran Gandhian and social activist was selected for MGM’s Sakshama Award for the year 2023.

The MGM honours a female personality every year with the award for her constribution in the field of education, service and research. Dr Vibha will be presented with the award in a programme to be held at Rukhmini Hall of MGM on International Women’s Day on March 8.

Veteran writer and poetess Anurada Patil will be the chief guest for the ceremony Shashikala Borade, Jaishri Jadhav will be the guest of honour.