Dr Walmik Sarwade elected as ICA president

Maharashtra got the honor after ten years

Aurangabad: Dean at department of commerce and management science of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Walmik Sarwade has been elected as the president of Indian Commerce Association (ICA). After almost ten years, Maharashtra and for the first time Marathwada has got the honor of the presidency of ICA.

The Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has got the opportunity to host the 73rd ICA conference. All office bearers of ICA are present in this conference. Dr Sarwade was elected unanimously in the election that took place in the executive meeting of the office bearers held on Friday evening. Dr Sarwade has also recently been appointed to the management council of the university. The chairperson of this meeting Dr Sasmita Samantha, secretary Dr Pushpendra Mishra and others were present. Dr Sarwade was being congratulated by well wishers and university officials throughout the day.