Draft of prabhags for ZP & Panchayat Samiti ready

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

For the upcoming Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti (PS) elections, a draft prabhag plan has been prepared based on the 2017 structure, in line with the Election Commission’s guidelines. The draft, consisting of 63 gats for Zilla Parishad and 126 gan for Panchayat Samiti, was submitted to the District Collector on Monday and has been made public.

Objections and suggestions

The final prabhag structure will be announced by August 18. Meanwhile, a tehsil-wise draft of the prabhags has been prepared and handed over to the District Collector. Citizens are allowed to submit their objections or suggestions regarding this structure until July 21. The final decision will be taken after hearings on objections before the divisional commissioner, said the deputy collector Sangeeta Rathod.

New additions – Ambhai gat, Dongargaon & Kelgaon gans

In this new draft, Sillod tehsil has seen an addition of one new ZP gat (Ambhai), along with two new gans – Dongargaon and Kelgaon.

The last general elections for the Zilla Parishad were held in 2017, and its term ended in March 2022. Since then, the Zilla Parishad has been under administrative rule.

Party Strength in ZP till 2022

BJP: 24 seats

Shiv Sena: 18 seats

Congress: 16 seats

NCP: 2 seats

Independents: 2 seats

Total: 62 seats