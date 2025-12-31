Dramatic objections during scrutiny of Tupe-Jadhav nominations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After the drama on the day of filing nomination papers for the municipal corporation elections, the scrutiny process on Wednesday proceeded calmly. However, during the subsequent objection process, some behind-the-scenes movements were observed. Objections, claims, responses, fear of rejection, joy at validation, and disappointment over invalidation created a “some joy, some sorrow” atmosphere in Zone 9.

As soon as scrutiny began, Shiv Sena worker Harshada Sanjay Shirsat arrived and stayed throughout the process. The officials announced, prabhag by prabhag, the eligible and ineligible candidates, those who submitted AB forms, and those without them. Candidates declared ineligible quietly left, while those with party AB forms and valid nominations celebrated as they walked out of the hall. Eligible candidates from different parties shook hands across party lines, including some rivals from the same prabhag. Notably, BJP’s Divya Marathe, whose nomination had been contested on Tuesday, was declared valid.

Objections against former mayor

Two major objections drew attention during the scrutiny. Former mayor Trimbak Tupe faced an objection from Radhakrishna Gaikwad, alleging concealment of property details, along with a 7/12 extract. After a long hearing, Gaikwad’s objection was dismissed, bringing relief to Tupe. Gaikwad later stated he intended to approach the court.

Meanwhile, BSP leader Nilesh Gavle raised an objection against Shindesena candidate Vanita Jadhav, claiming she had three children. However, no decision was made as he was not present on time.

Administrator’s ‘on-the-spot’ orders

Around 4 pm, Municipal Administrator G. Sreekanth visited the Zone 9 office. When the returning officer, Nilam Bafna, complained about the chaos outside, the administrator gave strict instructions to the police:

“If anyone creates a disturbance outside, don’t spare them, pick them up immediately and bring them inside.”