Drawing competition held by lions club

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

A drawing competition was organized at the Agrasen Vidya Mandir by Lions Club of Aurangabad here recently. The competition was held to provide the platform to showcase the artistic qualities of students and to inculcate patriotic fervour among them. Students of 8th to 10th standard participated in the competition with great enthusiasm. Lion club president Vijay Agrawal, secretary Priti Jain, treasurer Pankaj Agrawal, project chief Rajesh Shukla, secretary of school committee Nidhi Agrawal, principal Santosh Kumar Karwa, vice-principal Mayuri Logalwar were present on the occasion.