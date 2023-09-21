Dream comes true with Truebeam Machine; Marathwada’s First TrueBeam LINAC Machine installation at GMC Cancer Hospital Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Government Cancer Hospital, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar turns 11 today. Lokmat Times spoke to eminent anesthesiologist and Dean Projects, Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai Dr Kailash Sharma, who is the backbone of the hospital, about the new facility, the TrueBeam LINAC Machine.

What is TrueBeam?

TrueBeam is LINAC (Linear Accelerator) - an advanced radiotherapy system from Varian Medical Systems, engineered to deliver more powerful cancer treatments with pinpoint accuracy and precision. It integrates advanced imaging and motion management technologies that helps to deliver treatments faster for lung, breast, prostate, head and neck and other cancers. As GMC Cancer Hospital observes it’s 11th anniversary on September 21, I am happy to declare that “dream has come true with TrueBeam Machine.”

Why the need?

GMC Cancer Hospital was commissioned on September 21, 2011, with Linear Accelerator Elekta Synergy. It has been functioning very well but is old now and has high maintenance cost.

What is your role and that of TATA Memorial Hospital here?

TATA Memorial Hospital was the only Comprehensive Cancer Hospital under the Department of Atomic Energy, in Mumbai since 1941. It has expanded across India with seven modern Cancer hospitals - 2 in Varanasi, 2 in Punjab, 1 in Vishakhapatnam and 1 at Guwahati. I, being an ex-student of this college, was keen to help and Tata Memorial Hospital signed an MoU to train doctors, provide manpower, to act as a technical partner.

Is the current machine overloaded?

Yes, daily 70-80 patients get radiated so there is a waiting list. Tata hospital also donated Bhabhatron II (cobalt) in 2017, developed by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, manufactured in India. It radiates 35-40 patients daily.

How did you envisage the TrueBeam for us?

In 2014-15, a scheme was floated by the Central Government under NPCDCS to help establish 20 State Cancer institutes and 45 Tertiary Care cancer centers across the country. Maharashtra cabinet passed a proposal for Aurangabad State Cancer Institute, and an amount of Rs 98 crore was sanctioned (40 % State and 60% - Center). An amount of Rs 25 crore was allotted for a new Linear Accelerator Machine. With experts from Radiation Department of TATA Memorial Hospital, we decided to go for a Linac having state-of-the- art technology.

What were difficulties faced during the purchase process?

There was no response after the tender process then (as the Maharashtra Government purchased machines in Indian rupee), or again after 6 months - foreign currency was needed.

I requested the Maharashtra Government to issue a GR that “if Government wants to set up a Cancer Hospital, equipment can be purchased as per TATA Memorial purchase orders (which are as per central government norms under the Department of Atomic Energy ), with all the specifications agreed by the end user.” This facilitated the purchase of this machine!

It was then under installation at TATA Memorial and a repeat order was issued by the Maharashtra Government in 2019.

What is the expansion plan for the Government Cancer Hospital, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar?

An amount of Rs 30 crore was sanctioned for vertical and bunker expansion. It will have 265 beds, 3 radiation machines, state of the art diagnostic services, eight operation tables, post- operative and medical ICU, day care, palliative care and Pediatric Oncology Ward upgradation.

Final formalities?

After the COVID delay, the bunker is ready. Haffkine procurement cell, with help of Tata memorial hospital, enabled the Varian company to airlift the TrueBeam machine to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in July. It will start serving patients from November 2023.

This will make this Maharashtra Government Medical College Cancer hospital state of the art and the second largest government cancer hospital after Tata Memorial, Mumbai.

I would like to express my gratitude to the Dean, OSD Dr Gaikwad, Dr Shevalkar, RSO Vishal Jadhav and the Department of Medical Education, Government of Maharashtra.