Drive through Barapulla Gate if planning to visit Maqbara; varsity and surrounding areas

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

Thanks to the G20 delegation visit, major development of roads and beautification works are ongoing in different parts of the city by Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). To avoid inconvenience, the citizens planning to visit the heritage Bibi ka Maqbara or Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) or surrounding localities should take note that the routes passing through the Makkai Gate and the Mehmood Gate are closed for vehicles. Hence the citizens have no option except to take the route through Barapulla Gate to reach their desired destination (for a few weeks more).

Presently, the development of the road from Town Hall to Begumpura (through Makkai Gate) is underway, while the road from Jubilee Park signal to Panchakki (through Mehmood Gate) is also closed for the vehicular traffic as the conservation of the heritage gate is underway. The works are nearing completion. Meanwhile, the lone route available for you to reach your above destination is from Mill Corner - Barapulla Gate - Little Flower School and ahead.

According to key civic officials, “We are on our toes to complete the road works and other beautification works before the arrival of the G20 delegation. The deadline was January 31, but it will be completed by the first week of February. The delegation is arriving in the city on February 26 and on February 27 and 28 they will be visiting places like Ellora Caves, Bibi ka Maqbara, and Vande Mataram Hall from their hotels after de-boarding at Chikalthana Airport. The city will be witnessing works valuing Rs 50 crore for this special occasion.”

A group of disappointed vehicle owners at Town Hall underlined, “We are not against the ongoing works. In fact, we are glad that at least because of the G20 delegation visit, the city is witnessing huge facelift works like the construction of roads, construction of dividers, plantation of desert trees, painting on walls, painting beneath the flyovers etc. The matter of concern for us is that the AMC should have informed the people either through placing display boards or deploying staff about the work in progress. We would have diverted our vehicles and would have saved our precious fuel, time and energy. It seems they are taking us for granted.”

The inconvenience is also faced by the residents, staying in localities across these gates, coming towards the city area for their work, daily for the past many days.