Driver booked in fatal accident case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A driver died after being crushed between two vehicles during loading operations on Saturday evening. MIDC Waluj police registered a case against the truck driver on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Janardan Haribhau Sable (48, Gevrai Paiga, Phulambri), was employed by transport owner Digambar Bhujangrao Sable from Pisadevi. Janardan was driving a Tata Tempo (MH-04 - GC-3287) and was instructed to load goods from a stationary truck (MH-21 - X-2323) near Abbas Petrol Pump on the Nagar Highway. Driver Ganesh Damodar Hardas while reversing the stationary truck negligently crashed it into the tempo. Janardan, who was standing between the vehicles, sustained critical injuries. Passersby rushed him to GMCH Hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. After Janardan’s last rites, the transport owner lodged a complaint. Police have registered a case against Ganesh Hardas. Head Constable Eknath Giri is investigating the incident.

Photo Caption: The collision occurred during reversing, trapping and fatally injuring Janardan Sable. (Inset: Janardan Sable)