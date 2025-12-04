Driver falls asleep; 30 sacks of tur dal stolen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves stole 30 sacks of tur dal from a truck when its driver fell asleep on the roadside between 5 am and 6 am on December 3.

Fakirmahmad Shaikh (55) from Newasa had left Akola on December 2 with 75 sacks, heading to Shrirampur. Near channel number 446.3 on the Samruddhi Expressway, he parked his tempo to rest. Half an hour later, he woke up to find the rear rope and covering cloth disturbed and 15 sacks missing. Daulatabad police registered a case following his complaint.