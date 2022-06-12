Driver responsible for death of woman booked

Aurangabad, June 12:

A 59 years old woman died after a dumper crushed her head near Sut Girni Chowk on May 30. A case has been registered against the dumper driver after 12 days on the basis of the complaint lodged by investigating officer head constable Baburao Pandhre on June 10.

Deceased Chitra Sharad Kulkarni (59, Sahas Society, Garkheda) was returning home with her husband on the moped (MH20 EH 7747) on May 30. An auto-rickshaw driver dodged their moped. Sharad Kulkarni tried to control the moped, but Chitra fell from the moped and a speeding dumper coming from behind passed on her head. She died on the spot.

As her relatives did not come forward to lodged any complaint, head constable Pandhre with Pundliknagar police station. PSI Sandeep Kale is further investigating the case.