Drivers, conductors agitate with begging bowls

Aurangabad, Jan 27:

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) drivers and conductors agitated at Central Bus Stand on Republic Day on Wednesday by carrying begging bowls in hand.

MSRTC employees initiated indefinite agitation from November 8 to press the demand for a merger of MSRTC in the state government. Some employees have joined the duties but some are still agitating for this demand.

These employees on strike on Wednesday grabbed the attention of the passengers at Bus Stand by initiating ‘Bhik Mango Agitation’. The agitators held placards and wore black badges. They begged for alms to the passengers, hawkers and the employees who joined the duties. The passengers were moved on seeing the condition of the employees.