Drizzling in city all day long

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city and its surroundings experienced drizzling all day long on Sunday.

Only 0.9 mm rainfall was recorded by the Chikalthana Weather Centre during the day. The city and its surroundings received heavy and continuous rain during the last two days.

There was 15 mm rainfall on Friday and 31 mm rainfall on Saturday. But, there was drizzling with frequent breaks on Sunday. There is a decrease in the maximum and minimum temperatures.