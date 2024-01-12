Drug free, healthy society campaign inaugurated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A ‘Drug-Free, Healthy Society’ campaign to educate the public about healthy living jointly organised by the Mahavir Diagnostic Centre and IIRD Mumbai was inaugurated on Friday.

The free campaign was inaugurated at Thole kids hospital, Rajabazar. The two day campiagn focusing on root causes of disease like unhealthy diet, lack of exercise, and improper clothing. The experts advocate for natural healing methods like clean air, water, pranayama, and proper food intake. The experts hope to improve public health through workshops and detoxification techniques.