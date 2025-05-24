Drug-fuelled argument turns deadly

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A longstanding dispute escalated into a brutal murder on Saturday afternoon when three friends, reportedly under the influence of drugs, got into a heated argument in an open field near the railway gate in Kabirnagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Rajan Kakade (22), a daily wage worker from Kabirnagar, was allegedly stabbed over ten times by his two friends Rahul Kamble (20) and Satnam Kalyani (20), both residents of Chhota Murlidharnagar. Rajan succumbed to his injuries on the spot around 1:30 pm. Acting swiftly, the Satara Police arrested Rahul within six hours from Bhavsingpura, while Satnam, who was also injured during the incident, remains absconding.

Old grudge resurfaces over drugs

According to police, the trio had a falling out about four months ago. Rahul and Satnam lured Rajan to a deserted building near the railway gate under the pretext of resolving their differences on Satuday. During the meeting, the two reportedly demanded money from Rajan to buy adhesive substances used for intoxication. The argument turned violent, leading to the brutal assault. Rajan was stabbed twice in the chest and multiple times in the back and abdomen. Local youths playing cricket nearby witnessed the attack and immediately alerted the police. A team led by ACP Dr. Ranjit Patil, along with police inspectors Sangram Tathe, Atul Yerme, and PSI Amol Kamthe, reached the crime scene promptly.

Police dog traces trail

A sniffer dog was brought to the site and helped trace the route taken by the assailants using Rajan’s sandals. It also led the team to the motorcycle used in the crime. Based on these clues, police raided a location in Bhavsingpura and apprehended Rahul Kamble. Constables Deepak Shinde and Dinesh Bhurewal played a key role in the arrest. Police confirmed that both accused have criminal records, including cases of assault, threats, and robbery.

Accused injured during assault

Both Rahul and Satnam sustained injuries during the attack. When the police reached Rahul’s house to arrest him, he locked himself inside and began shouting incoherently, demanding glue. Officers had to break in and subdue him. He was later admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) with serious back injuries.

Knife-wielding addict creates panic in Deolai

In a separate incident reported at 4.30 pm in Deolai, an intoxicated man armed with a knife and a can of diesel created chaos near a petrol pump. He threatened to set shops ablaze and stabbed a bystander who tried to intervene. The injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital, while police swiftly brought the situation under control. An investigation is underway.