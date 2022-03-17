Drug peddler arrested for selling sedative pills

Aurangabad, March 17:

The crime branch police arrested a drug peddler for selling sedative pills at Rokadiya Hanuman Colony area on Thursday. The police have seized 100 pills and a mobile phone from the accused all amounting to Rs 12,000. The accused has been identified as Mohd Imran Khan Mohd Jafar Khan (Nawabpura, Jinsi Road).

Police said, the crime branch team received the information that a man is coming to Rokadiya Hanuman Colony area for selling sedative pills. Accordingly, PSI Kalyan Shelke and his team laid a trap and arrested Imran, and seized 100 tablets and a mobile phone from him. The action was executed by PSI Shelke, ASI Ramakant Patare, Vijay Nikam, Rajendra Salunkhe, Sandeep Sanap and others.