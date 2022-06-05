Drug peddler selling sedative pills arrested

Aurangabad, June 5:

There is a rise in the number of murders in the city and many accused in these cases are found to be drug addicts. Hence, the city police have initiated a severe drive against the drug peddlers supplying sedative pills, marijuana, and cannabis to the addicts.

On Saturday night, Osmanpura police arrested a drug peddler and seized 1740 sedative pills locally known as 'button' from him.

Osmanpura police station PI Geeta Bagwade received information that a man is selling sedative pills openly near the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Board (MSBSHS). Accordingly, the police team including PSI Pravin Wagh, constabulary staff Harishchandra Lande, Yogesh Gupta, Satish Jadhav, and Sandipan Dharme rushed to the spot and arrested Shaikh Azhar Shaikh Saber (34, Gulli No. CC13, Sanjaynagar, Baijipura). The police seized 174 strips of Alprazolam of 10 tablets each. The accused has been arrested while API Rahul Suryatal is further investigating the case.

Cannabis seized from Bajajnagar

Acting on a tip-of, crime branch team led by PSI Gajanan Sontakke and arrested Sanjay Jairam Tayade (35, Sainagar, Bajajnagar, native of Mamulwadi, Nandura, Buldhana). The police seized 2 kgs and 771 grams of cannabis from him. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station.