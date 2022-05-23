DTE asks students to keep ready certificates for admissions

Aurangabad, May 23:

The Directorate of Technical Education asked the aspirants of professional diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate courses to keep their various certificates ready for the admissions. The students face certificate problems when the admission process begins.

A huge rush of youths is seen on the Setu Suvidha Kendras for the certificates. Director of Technical Education Dr Abhay Wagh on Monday said that hundreds of students are deprived of admissions and scholarships for not submitting the required certificates from the competent authority on time.

Box

Course affiliated to DTE

The Centralised Admission Process (CAP) is implemented for the admissions to the courses engineering, technology, pharmacy, and hotel management. The names of some of the courses are as follows post-SSC Diploma, post-HSC diploma courses, B E/B Tech, B Pharmacy, B HMCT, B Arch, B Planning, M E/M Tech, M Pharm, Pharm D, M Arch, M Planning, M HMCT, MBA, MMS and MCA. The courses are affiliated with DTE.

Box

Names of the certificates

Candidates will have to submit one or more than one certificates to avail the benefit of admissions in their category.

The names of the certificates are as follows;

--Caste and Tribe Certificate

---Caste and Tribe Validity Certificate

--Non-Creamy Layer Certificate

---Domicile Certificate

--Income Certificate

--Economic Weaker Section certificate

--Certificate for Person with Disability (PwD)

--Certificate for admissions under Defence category

--Minority category certificate

box

Warning for candidates

Some of the candidates submitted bogus, caste and tribe certificates, caste validity certificate, PwD certificate and non-creamy layer certificate during the admissions process for the academic year 2016-17. The admission process of all such candidates was cancelled and a criminal case was registered against them. Warning the aspirants Dr Abhay Wagh said the action of criminal case registration would be initiated if any candidate submits the fake certificates.