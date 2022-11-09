DU Jain as state president of Jain Mahasabha

Aurangabad:

DU Jain was elected as the Maharashtra State president of the Bharatvarshiya Digambar Jain Mahasabha. Devendra Kala was elected as working president while Anup Patni was elected as general secretary. National president Gajraj Gangwal (Delhi) and general secretary Prakash Badjate issued the appointment letters recently.

The other office bearers from Aurangabad are Vasantrao Vaikos, Vilas Sahuji, DB Pahade (vice presidents), Sanjay Kasliwal, Lalit Patni, Premchand Kasliwal (custodian), Piyush Kasliwal (publicity minister), Hemantkumar Bakliwal, Jaichand Thole, Kiran Mast, Zumbarlal Ravka, Manojkumar Soni, Bharatkumar Papdiwal, Rameshkumar Patni, Rajendra Kala (members).