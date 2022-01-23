Dust storm reduces visibility in Aurangabad

Effect of dust storm from Pakistan: Visibility from 3,000 to 800 meters

Aurangabad, Jan 23:

A dust storm from Pakistan hit the state and the city on Sunday. The whole city was covered with fog. The city has a visibility of 3,000 to 5,000 meters in winter. However, due to dusty weather on Sunday, visibility dropped to 800 meters. As a result, citizens were finding it difficult to view from a distance of 1 km.

The visibility has reduced due to sudden increase in fog and dust in the atmosphere. The foggy weather caused great inconvenience to motorists throughout the day. With the dusty atmosphere, the cold also intensified. The maximum temperature dropped from 28.0 degrees Celsius to 23.3 degrees Celsius in one day. The minimum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 15.4 degrees Celsius. Sunil Nikalje, meteorologist at Chikalthana observatory, said that the visibility in the city remained between 800 and 1,200 meters on Sunday. Although visibility was reduced, the air service was not affected, airport officials said.

Similar weather for two days

Meteorologist Srinivas Aundhkar said that the dust storm from Pakistan has also affected the climate in Aurangabad. Visibility is reduced. The atmosphere will remain the same for two more days.