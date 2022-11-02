Dy.SP Nandedkar promoted as DCP

Dy.SP of economic offense cell of Aurangabad rural police Shilwant Nandedkar has been promoted as DCP in the city police. The state home department has issued an order on Wednesday night. The government has promoted 23 ACPs as DCPs in the state including Nandedkar. It has been mentioned in the order that separate order will be issued for the transfer of present DCP of zone - II soon. Nandedkar has served at Nashik, Kalamb, Jalna, Chandrapur, Latur, Mumbai and Aurangabad.