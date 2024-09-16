Each Ganesh Mandal to get time for presentation at Gulmandi & City Chowk

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The police machinery has completed all the preparations for the Ganesh immersion procession which will be taken out on September 17. Around 4,000 police personnel will be deployed in the city from 7 am to 1 am for the immersion procession. Police force was deployed at around 72 sensitive places since Monday night. The immersion procession will be taken out at the Cantonment on Wednesday as per tradition. Apart from that, a police constable will accompany each of Ganesh Mandal.

Police bandobast

---A total of four Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), seven ACPs, 45 Police Inspectors, 140 Assistant Inspectors/PSIs, 3,000 constables, 500 home guards and 274 traffic police constables are being pressed into the service of police bandobast.

- A total of 71 armed jawans of SRPF, two PSI and 111 jawans of Riot Control Squad of the city police force.

Patrolling for over 20 hours

-There will be 21 fixed points at sensitive locations

- Responsibility on 16 officers and 84 constables

- 312 constables deployed at 78 fixed points within the limits of 17 police stations

- Patrolling of 148 constables on 37 two-wheelers from Monday itself.

Reception cells

Every procession will be welcomed by the city police. Reception cells have been set up at six places for this purpose. Ganesh devotees will be welcomed at City Chowk, TV Center Chowk, Mukundwadi, Gajanan Maharaj Mandir, Waluj Pandharpur Chowk and Nehru Chowk of the Cantonment on the main procession route.

Each dhol-team to get time to performance

Every year, many Ganesh Mandals are asked to move ahead without presentation due to lack of time.

There is a complaint about this in every coordination meeting.

However, this year, DCP Nitin Bagate inspected the procession route and decided to give 15 minutes to each ‘dhol team of Ganesh Mandal to perform their art at Gulmandi, City Chowk and Paithan Gate.

Bagate also said that planning was done to give time to every Mandal to present their art.