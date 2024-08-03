Each merit holder is to be honoured with a cash prize of Rs 51 K

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Merit holder of each faculty of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will be honoured with a cash prize of Rs 51,000.

Various proposals were approved in the meeting. Pro-VC VC Dr Walmik Sarvade, Finance and Accounts Officer Savita Jampawad, Director of Examination Board and Evaluation Dr Bharti Gawali were present.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar said that all the members of the the Management Council would give individual prizes to the toppers.

An emergency meeting of MC was held on Saturday. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari chaired it.

Management council members like Dr Gajanan Sanap, Dr Sanjay Salunke, Dr Vaishali Khaparde, Dr Bhagwan Sakhle and Basavaraj Mangarule were present.

Some of the proposals approved in the meeting are as follows;

-- The guidelines of the University Grants Commission (dated November 7, 2022) are being implemented in the university. The proposal to amend the existing Ph D Ordinance was approved.

--Old researchers who registered for Ph D before 2015 were given an extension up to December 31, 2024, with a fine of Rs 10,000, on the condition of submission of final thesis submission before this date.

-- The proposal for the an MBA-Executive two-year industry-embedded course launched in the Department of Management Science from the academic year 2024-25 was approved.

--It was also decided in the meeting to form a committee consisting of all principals under the chairmanship of Pro-VC Dr Sarvade to determine the terms and conditions for the meritorious student selection.