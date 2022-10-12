East-West Seed India honors farmers

Aurangabad:

East-West Seed celebrated its 40th anniversary at its Waluj plant on October 12 as a part of worldwide celebrations by felicitating the farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, G C Shivakumar, general manager, East-West seed India said, “We serve more than 1.5 million smallholder farmers in India. They are vital to food security and nutrition, majorly in developing countries. Our versatile portfolio focuses on helping smallholder farmers, creating new and interesting choices which would help consumers make healthier choices. Innovation and service for smallholder farmers are at the heart of everything we do and want to achieve. As a part of the celebrations, the company has published a book that showcases 40 farmers from all over the world and their journey of success.