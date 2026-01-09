Eco Battalion conducts rifle training for forest personnel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With the objective of ensuring the safe, proper and rule-bound use of weapons, as well as enhancing the confidence and efficiency of officers and staff, a special training programme on weapon handling was successfully conducted on Thursday morning at the Eco Battalion area in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

During the training on pistols and SLR rifles, detailed guidance was provided on the structure of weapons, safe handling, maintenance, strict adherence to rules, precautions to be taken in emergency situations, and disciplined usage. Expert trainers explained the finer aspects of weapon handling through practical demonstrations.

It was expressed on this occasion that such training not only improves operational efficiency but is also extremely important from the perspectives of wildlife protection, law and order, and public safety. The training programme was organised on the initiative of the project officer, Eco Battalion.

Expert trainers explained the finer points of weapon handling through practical demonstrations. Under the guidance of Deputy Conservators (Forests) Suvarna Mane and Asha Chavan, a total of 50 forest officials and personnel from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar including assistant conservators of forests, range forest officers, forest guards and forest watchers, were present.