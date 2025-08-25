Eco-friendly Ganesh idol-making workshop at Garkheda school

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An eco-friendly Ganesh idol-making workshop using Shadu clay was held at the Municipal Primary School, Garkheda, under the banner of Prayas Youth Foundation recently.

The event was organized under the guidance of principals Shashikant Ubale, Manohar Mahadik, and central principal Sanjeev Sonar. Artist Aarti Ghadamode demonstrated idol-making techniques, assisted by Ravi Gawande, Sharda Baste, Shardul Deshmukh, Aarohi Baste, and Sunidhi Baste. Students crafted their own idols, guided on the eco-friendly benefits of Shadu clay by anchor Satyashila Gawle, who stressed environmental protection. Students shared that the activity instilled creativity, patience, and responsibility. Teachers Asmita Ambhore, Poonam Katekar, Afandi Masira, Shrutika Palwe, Afrin Mirza, and Sayali Gaikwad coordinated the program. The workshop ended with a vote of thanks, spreading a strong message of celebrating Ganeshotsav responsibly.