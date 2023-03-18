ED after raids summons 19 partners to Mumbai

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Enforcement Department (ED) conducted raids on the houses and offices of three contractors and their partners in the city on Friday, following a tender scam in Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY). The ED action continued in the city from 6 am on Friday to around 4 am the next day. The officers seized the concerned documents and summoned the 19 partners involved in the scam to Mumbai to register their statements, the sources said.

ED conducted the raids on the offices and the houses of the chief contractor of PMAY Samrath Construction and J V Company director Amar Bafna, Sunder Construction owner Satish Runwal, Indoglobal Infrastructure Services partner Ritesh Kankriya on Friday at 6 am. The officers interrogated the concerned persons and seized the required documents. One of the ED team also went to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation and took information from the officers about the tender process. The owners of the partner companies were interrogated. The officers were stationed in the house of one of the partners at Chikalthana till 4 am the next day. Out of the six officers teams, one team took the seized documents to Mumbai at around 8 pm. Ten officers from two teams went directly to the Airport after completing the interrogation in the Chikalthana area. Another team went to Mumbai by train on Saturday at 9 am. The statements of the 19 partners will be registered in Mumbai and hence they have been summoned there. The notices in this regard will be sent to the concerned persons next week, the sources said. Officers likely to be interrogated

It is likely that the officers of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and other departments may be interrogated as well. Earlier, a case in this regard has been registered against 19 partners with the city police and notices have been served to them. Statements of some of them have been registered. Police may likely call the CSMC and other government officers for interrogation. City police are investigating the cheating factor in this case while ED will investigate the money laundering factor.