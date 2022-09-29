Education imparting moral values is necessary

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

Education imparting moral values along with modern ethics is important in today’s age, said Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj. He was speaking in a programme held at the PU Jain Vidyalaya here recently.

Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj was welcomed in the school with lezim and dhol tashas on the occasion. Acharya gave various examples on how teachers help students to make sincere efforts in education. While interacting with the teachers, he stressed on hard work, keeping up spirit, being sincere and inculcating sanskar on the students through their conduct, honesty and attachment. Shobha Dhariwal, director of RM Dhariwal Foundation, offered a contribution of Rs 15 lakh for the school's ICT lab for the secondary school. Gurudev gave special praise for this in his address. School principal Vijay Patodi pitched the concept of ICT Lab. Institute president Mahavir Sethi, Lalit Patni, Mahaveer Patni, Prakash Ajmera and others were present on the occasion.