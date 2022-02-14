Educationists, parents seek permanent solution to avoid schools closure

Aurangabad, Feb 14:

All the primary, secondary and higher secondary schools from the city and rural areas resumed their offline classes after a long gap.

The schools and junior colleges remained closed for most of the period in rural and city areas when the first Covid wave begin. The secondary and higher schools were resumed offline classes partially in the post

Covid second wave.

Primary schools classes were opened for just two weeks in the second week of December 2021. With the rise in Covid patients, all the educational institutions were shut down again in the first week of January 2022.

Over 5,000 primary, secondary and higher secondary schools of Marathi, English, Hindi and Urdu mediums were reopened for students finally in city and rural places. Academicians and parents feel that the State Government should come out with a permanent solution so that schools remain open and avoid the loss of students education.

Founder president of Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA) Sanjayrao Tayade Patil said there was a huge loss of students during the last two years because of frequent disruption of study in Covid situation, so, the State Government should come out with a solution to avoid constant disruption of study. “The students from rural were more affected they lacked Internet network, electricity and mobile device for online classes. There is a lot of enthusiasm among students as the schools were reopened for all the standards across the after a gap of two years,” he said.

Online State Board should be launched

Sanjayrao Tayade Patil said that the State Government can launch an online State board for the schools to reduce education loss in the coming days. “A new variant of Covid may surface any time in future like it was in the past. Therefore, a plan or blueprint should be ready to tackle the situation,” he added.

Govt provide option to reduce edn loss

Moshin Khan, a parent said that the behaviours of children were changed a lot for being away from schools time and again.

“There is need to have an option to deal with lockdown situation learning from the past experiences. The Government should think about a permanent option to avoid loss of education if a situation is not normal due to Covid outbreak in future,” he added.