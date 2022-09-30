Effort is necessary along with prayer in life

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

The removal of lust from the mind is nirvana and to stay away from lust is salvation. Salvation is not an inherited wealth but has to be earned by one's own karma and effort, said Rashtrasant Pulaksagarji Maharaj in a sermon held at the Shri 1008 Chandraprabhu Khandelwal Digambar Jain Mandir Vedantanagar, Aryanandi Colony on Friday.

Speaking further Acharya said, Mahavira's teachings are identified as Sramanic tradition. The meaning of Sramanic is that whatever you get, you will get it through hard work. Only prayers are not enough, effort is also necessary along with prayers. A panchamrut abhishek of Lord Chandraprabhu was held in the morning. Acharya Pulaksagarji recited the Shanti Mantra. Vijay Kumar Ajmera, Amit Ajmera, Hukumchand Chandiwal, Sandeep Thole, Bharat Thole and others were present on the occasion.