Efforts to bring a pair of tigers from Gujarat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Construction of a grand safari park at Mitmita is underway by spending nearly Rs 250 crores from Smart City funds. All interior works will also be completed in June or July 2024. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has started efforts to bring animals to this place. Efforts are on to bring a pair of tigers from the Junagadh zoo in the state of Gujarat, and the municipal corporation has also started efforts to get permission from the Central Zoo Authority.

The zoo in Siddharth garden will soon be shifted to a new premises in Mitmita. With plenty of space for animals, they will get a natural environment. Although the deadline for setting up the Safari Park is December 2023, the work is likely to be completed in July 2024. There are big cages at this place and a zoo is being set up on 100 acres by spending about Rs 250 crores. Therefore, efforts have already been started to increase the number of animals in this new space.