Efforts to bring investment from Tata group

Backlog of city development to be filled in next two years

Aurangabad, May 24:

Efforts are being made to bring investments of large industrial groups in the region. Talks are underway with Tata group for investment in Aurangabad. Their delegation will visit the city soon to inspect the infrastructure in the industrial sector, said union minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Permanent Product Display Center (PPDC) at Marathwada Auto Cluster (MAC) here on Sunday. Speaking further Dr Karad said, in the next two years, the city's development backlog will be filled and efforts will be made to gain international recognition in the industrial sector. He also said that there would be no shortage of funds for the development of the region. A memorandum of understanding was signed between MAC and Indian Institute of Welding Association. MAC chairman Munish Sharma, director Umesh Dasharathi, executive director Jayant Padalkar, deputy general manager Rajendra Mudkhedkar, industrialist Mukund Kulkarni, director Ashish Garde, Ram Bhogle, Shiv Prasad Jaju, Vivek Deshpande, Milind Kank, NK Gupta, Ravi Vaidya, Satish Lonikar, Nitin Gupta, Zonal manager of Bank of Maharashtra Mahesh Dange and others were present.

First such exhibition in India

Under this innovative project about twenty two different industry groups have set up their stalls through which they have showcased their production capabilities as well as products. This is the first such exhibition in the country with state-of-the-art technology like the Internet of Things. The exhibition shows the industrial capabilities of Marathwada under one roof.