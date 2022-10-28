Efforts to complete Aurangabad to Ajanta road work

New IT policy will increase investment in Aurangabad, Nagpur: Dr Harshdeep Kamble

Aurangabad:

Priority will be given to complete the work of Aurangabad to Ajantha road. In addition, the State government will introduce a new Information Technology (IT) policy in the next few months, which will benefit the investment of the IT industry in Auric in Aurangabad and industrial estates in Nagpur, said the district guardian secretary and principal secretary of the industries department Dr Harshdeep Kamble while talking to reporters.

Dr Kamble reviewed all the MIDCs including Paithan and various pending issues at the collector office on Friday. He said the meeting discussed the planning of funds from the district planning committee and the pending issues from the industrial areas. There are some issues of municipal corporation, Zilla Parishad and MIDC which will be given priority.

There is a need to pay attention to Aurangabad, Marathwada and Vidarbha. The next meeting will be held in two months. Some industries will be invited to invest in Auric. Piramal Pharma has been given space in Bidkin node of Auric. Those projects who are keen to come here, will be given priority in land allotment. There will be efforts for skilled manpower development and incubation centers for companies in Auric.