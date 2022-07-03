Efforts will made to bring big investment in the region: Gupta

Nitin Gupta new CMIA president, Arpit Save as secretary

Aurangabad, July 3:

The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) is taking initiative for the growth of the industry in the Marathwada region. Every effort would be made to attract new industrial investments and development of basic infrastructure in the region, said newly elected CMIA president Nitin Gupta.

He was speaking after the election of the new executive committee of CMIA for the year 2022-23 held on Saturday. Gupta appreciated the trust the executive committee of CMIA has shown in the young team and assured that the elected office bearers will work hard to make the chamber more vibrant. Echoing the government’s local for global, Gupta assured that CMIA will lead the efforts to promote exports and act as a bridge to help industries gain a strong international presence.Past presidents NK Gupta, CP Tripathi, Ram Bhogale, Cdr Anil Save, Suresh Bafna, Umesh Dashrathi, Munish Sharma, Ashish Garde, Prasad Kokil, Kamlesh Dhoot, Ravi Machhar, Ajit Muley and other members were present on the occasion.

New office bearers

The other office bearers Dushyant Patil (Vice-President), Arpit Save (Secretary), Utsav Machhar (Treasurer), Saurabh Bhogale (Joint Secretary) and Atharveshraj Nandavat (Jt treasurer). Pritish Chatterjee, Rasdeep Singh Chawla and Suresh Todkar (members).

Help bring large manufacturers

In his address, Save assured that CMIA will drive efforts that would make Marathwada more lucrative and conducive for industry which would help bring large manufacturers to invest and drive MSMEs to continue their growth story in Marathwada.