Eid festival shopping touches highest peak in city

Aurangabad, April 23:

The purchasing of dry fruits, clothings, footwears, utensils, assessories, appliances and other goods is going on with zeal and enthusiasm amongst the Muslim devotees, as a part of Ramzan Eid festival shopping, thesedays. Uncaring the soaring temperature, the people are busy in completing their day’s task.

Owing to restrictions of Covid-19 pandemic situation and lockdown, the celebration remained as a formality in the last two years. There was no purchasing by the people and the Eid prayers were also not held in the mosques. The devotees were compelled to offer the special prayers in their four walls. This year, the restrictions have been lifted, therefore, the enthusiasm amongst the Muslims was noticed since the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan. Many of them, to avoid rush, started purchasing from the day one.

The readymade cloth stores of children, women are witnessing huge rush. Punjabi dress (shirt shalwar), sarees and burkhas (veil) of latest designs are in great demand. The lanes passing through Machhali Khadak, Rangar Galli, City Chowk, Lota Karanja and Shahgunj are witnessing full rush during the day and late in the evening.

The Muslims prepares a special sweet dish (sheerkhurma) with dry fruits. Hence the devotees are busy buying dry fruits, home decorative items, fibre or glass make utensils, dishes and good perfumes or attars. Hundreds of dry fruit shops on roadside have been set up temporarily in the city, apart from the permanent dry fruit shops, to serve the citizens. Selling of Vermicilli is also on high scale.

The shopping is concluded by majority of them with consuming of ice cream or juices to beat the heat and relax for sometime.

A seller Ajay Talreja said, ” May it be clothing or edible oil, the rates of all things have gone up by 30-40 per cent. However, the enthusiasm of buyers has not deterred by it. Ramzan Eid will be celebrated with great fervour this year. The rush of buyers is growing each day in the commercial markets.”

The president of Tilak Path-Paithan Gate Vyapari Sanghatna, Yusuf Mukati said, “ The temperature is high during the daytime. Hence, the devotees are preferring to visit the market during the evening hours after breaking fast. Nowadays, the police starts alerting to down the shutters at around 12 am. Considering the rush of people, the administration should allow to keep open the shops till 2 am for five days and during the whole night during the last three days of the month.”