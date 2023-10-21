Eight day of Navratri festival dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri Devi

Devi in the form of Parvati performed severe austerities to get Lord Shankar as her husband. Devi had promised at that time, “Vriyeẽham Varadam Shambhum Nanyam Devam Maheshwarat.” Goswami Tulsidas describes the penance of Devi. !! Janma Koti Lagi Ragar Hamari, Baraun Sambhu Na Ta Rehaun Kuari!!

Due to this severe penance, the body of the goddess was blackened. Pleased and satisfied with the penance of the goddess, Lord Shankar bathed the goddess with his Ganga water, and the goddess began to glow like lightning. Her character changed and became more glorified, hence she came to be known as Mahagauri.

Mahagauri is worshiped on the eighth day of Durga Puja. The immense power of the Goddess is fruitful. By worshiping the goddess, the troubles in the mind of the devotees are removed. The sins committed till now are resolved. There is liberation from suffering. A worshiper of the Goddess becomes a holder of purity and merit.

Worship, meditation and remembrance of Goddess Mahagauri is beneficial for the devotees. Supernatural achievements are achieved by the grace of the Goddess. A devotee who surrenders to the Goddess with devotion gets the blessings of the Goddess. Goddess removes the hardships of her devotees. Make the impossible possible. Therefore, the seeker should be obsessed with the realization of the Goddess.