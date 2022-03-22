Eight day Siddhachakra Vidhan concludes

Aurangabad, March 22:

The eight day long Siddhachakra Vidhan at the Shri 1008 Chandraprabhu Digambar Jain Temple, Aryanandi Colony concluded on Tuesday. A panchamrut abhishek was held of Bhagwan Chandraprabhu. The Siddhachakra Vidhan concluded with a havan.

In all, 2024 (Shrifal) coconuts and Argha were offered in the Vidhan. Explaining the importance of Acharya Guptinandi Gurudev Vidhan said, man attains happiness, peace, wealth and a healthy body by the Vidhan. The Aryanandi colony residents organised mahaprasad. Vijay Ajmera, Dinesh Sethi, Sandeep Thole, Hukumchand Chandiwal, Mahavir Sethi and community members were present.