Eight people from Sillod stranded in Sikkim, families worried

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Eight people from two families in Sillod, are stranded in Sikkim due to heavy rains and cloud bursts. The families, Sahare and Jain, had gone on a vacation to Sikkim on September 29. They last contacted their families on October 2, and have been missing since then.

The families of the missing have contacted minority minister Abdul Sattar and union minister Raosaheb Danve for help. Both ministers have written to the Sikkim government, requesting them to search for the missing persons.

Kunal Suresh Sahare (39), his wife Rajshree Sahare (38), son Sarvansh (11), daughter Saisha (2) and Snehesh Kantilal Jain (39, Ostwal), Sheetal Jain (36), daughter Moksha (12), son Siddhant (9) had gone for a tour from Sillod to Darjeeling, Sikkim on September 29. They stayed at Hotel Yasashree Lachung in Sikkim. The families of the missing are worried about their safety, and have appealed to the government to do everything possible to find them.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim government has said that they are unable to contact the missing persons due to bad weather. The government has also said that 25 people have died in the deluge, and 103 people are missing.