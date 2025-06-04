Eight severely malnourished children identified in Phulambri

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

During health check-ups conducted across 20 Anganwadi centers in Phulambri tehsil on Tuesday, eight children were found to be severely malnourished. They are currently receiving treatment at the District General Hospital, Chikalthana.

Following directives from district collector Deelip Swami and under the supervision of district surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipawale and resident medical officer Dr Prashant Bade, health screenings are being carried out as part of the Panchasutri program. A medical team from Phulambri Rural Hospital, led by medical superintendent Dr. Abhijit Khandare and taluka health officer Dr. Prasanna Bhale, examined 700 children at 20 Anganwadi centers on June 3. The team, including doctors Dr. Sheikh Muddasar and others identified the eight severely malnourished children. After initial treatment at Phulambri Rural Hospital, they were referred to the district general hospital for advanced care.