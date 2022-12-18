Elderly couple strangled to death in Bidkin

Aurangabad: An elderly couple was strangled to death at Farola in Bidkin in Aurangabad district on Saturday night. This created a sensation in the area.

The deceased have been identified as Bhimrao Ramrao Kharnale (67) and her wife Shakuntala Bhimao Kharnale (62).

The couple used to live with their younger son Kishor at Farola. However, they started living separately in the same village for the past one and half months and were running a tea and refreshment kiosk for their survival. Their son Kishor went to meet his parents on Sunday morning and found the door of the house closed from the inside. He called his parents from outside but he did not get any response. He opened the door by kicking it. He entered the house and was shocked to see his parents lying dead on the floor.

Items kept in the cupboard of the room were scattered here and there. Gold ornaments worn regularly by his mother were also missing.

The rear door was closed from the outside. On receiving information, assistant police inspector Santosh Mane and PSI Mahesh Ghuge reached the spot. Fingerprint experts and sniffer dog was pressed into the service of tracing clues of the criminal.

The unidentified persons murdered the couple and ran away from the rear door, as per the preliminary investigation report of the police.

Superintendent of police Manish Kalwaniya, additional SP Sunil Lanjewar, sub-divisional police officer Vishal Nehul, police inspector of local crime branch Rameshwar Renge inspected the spot. The information about who committed the crime and why was not available. Various squads of police are conducting the further probe. A case was registered with Bidkin Police Station