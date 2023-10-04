Elderly woman dies by falling into well on temple campus

Lokmat News Network

Gangapur: A 72-year-old woman who went to visit the temple for darshan fell into a

well and died. This incident took place on Monday, around 5:30 in the morning, at

Pimpri. The deceased woman is identified as Shantabai Machhindra Barahate.

Shantabai Barahate from Pimpri went to the temple for darshan around 5.30 a.m. on

Monday and reportedly fell into the well situated behind the temple. As soon as this

came to the attention of nearby villagers, they took Shantabai out of the well and

immediately admitted her to the sub-district hospital in Gangapur. However, the

medical authorities declared her dead after examining her. Patil Rekha Barahate, a

police inspector, reported the incident to Gangapur Police.

Shantabai's body was cremated on Monday evening. She is survived by her son, four

daughters, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, and grandchildren. A report of this incident

has been filed at the Gangapur police station. Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) Thore is investigating the case.