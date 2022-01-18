Elderly woman duped for Rs 3.63 lakh by cyber criminals

Aurangabad, Jan 18:

Cyber criminals duped an elderly woman by withdrawing Rs 3.63 lakh from her bank account. The incident came to light on January 6. A case has been registered against unidentified accused at Satara police station on Tuesday.

According to the police, the complainant Snehalata Manmohan Santre (72) has a bank account in Bank of Baroda since 2019. She has deposited Rs 3.75 lakh in this account. Recently, she received a message of withdrawal of Rs 10,000 on her mobile phone. She was shocked to read this message as she never did the transaction. Snehalata along with her son reported the matter to the bank. Meanwhile, the bank officials gave them the account statement that showed that an amount of Rs 3.63 lakh was deducted between December 21 to January 6 using their ATM card. Realizing she has been duped, Snehalata lodged a complaint with the Satara police station on January 17.

Mobile number was blocked

Snehalata's mobile number is linked to the bank account. Any deposit or withdrawal message is immediately sent on the mobile number. But the cyber criminals had blocked her mobile number. As a result, no withdrawal messages were received between December 21 to January 6.

Might be a case of card cloning

The cyber officials said that this might be a case of ATM card cloning. However, the police are surprised as to how the criminals were able to block her mobile.