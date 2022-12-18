Elderly woman killed in accident

Aurangabad: An elderly woman was killed on the spot on Vaijapur-Shivur road near Leni Phata on Saturday night after an unknown vehicle hit her.

The deceased has been identified as Malanbai Popat Matsagar (65, Jarul). According to details, the woman was crossing the road near her house at Jarul. A speeding unknown vehicle hit Malanbai who died on the spot. Vaijapur Police Station took note of the accident. Constables Moiz Baig and Ganesh Paithankr are on the case.