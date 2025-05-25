Elderly woman’s gold chain snatched; 2 arrested within half an hour

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two youths on a bullet bike snatched a one-tola gold chain worth Rs 70,000 from a 60-year-old woman returning home after buying vegetables. The incident occurred on Sunday between 5 pm and 5.30 pm near Samruddhi Residency in the Cidco N4 area.

Following a swift technical investigation, Pundliknagar police arrested the accused, Ankush Rathod (23, Jintur, Mukundwadi) and Nikhil Chavan (22, Mantha, Jalna, native of Garkheda), within 30 minutes. The victim, Latabai Shirsat (60, Aditya Woods Society, Samruddhinagar, Cidco N4), was walking home after purchasing vegetables when, near the corner of Samruddhi Residency at around 5.30 pm, two individuals on an unnumbered bullet bike forcibly snatched the gold chain worth Rs 70,000 from her neck and fled. Upon receiving information about the incident, Inspector Krishna Shinde immediately dispatched a special squad comprising Sub-Inspector Arjun Raut, Sunil Mhaske, and other team members to search for the accused. The police inspected the crime scene and began examining nearby CCTV footage. Both accused were apprehended within half an hour. They confessed to the crime and surrendered the stolen gold chain. A case has been registered at Pundliknagar police station. Notably, Ankush Rathod works as a vehicle cleaner, while Nikhil Chavan is a flooring contractor. Both own high-end motorcycles and have admitted involvement in previous chain-snatching cases, including one registered at MIDC Cidco police station.