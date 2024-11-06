Election Commission applauds district admin

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Central and State Election Commission applauded the district administration in a review meeting held on Wednesday. The Commission also praised the activities being implemented by the administration for voter awareness. Deputy Commissioner of Central Election Commission (CEC) Hirdesh Kumar took a selfie photo at a selfie point.

In the meeting, district collector Deelip Swami informed that there would be an increase in the percentage of voting due to initiatives like staff training, online examination, SVEEPactivity, and communication with new voters. The voting will be conducted in the district on November 20.

Hirdesh Kumar suggested that additional lamps should be installed at polling stations for adequate lighting at the evening as it is winter season and the sun sets early.

“Mobile phones cannot be taken into the polling station under any circumstances. The process of postal voting and home voting should be implemented properly. The home voting programme should be announced in advance and candidates should be informed about it,” he said.

Provide all facilities at polling stations

CEC Deputy Commissioner issued different instructions including ensuring polling chit reach every voter in time, complaints about voter lists should be attended to immediately, adequate security arrangements at each polling station, approval of temporary polling stations, communication of information to voters in case of change of polling station location, special polling stations manned by environment-friendly, women, disabled employees, construction of drinking water, ramps, shade, facilities at polling stations, web cameras and CCTV for webcasting of polling booths, installing cameras outside and inside the polling booths.

Names of 400 Cantonment voters omitted

There was a 10 per cent voter turnout in the Lok Sabha at Cantonment area.

The Commission drew attention towards this. The administration said that it happened because of voter migration. A total of 400 names of migrated voters were excluded from the list and now the voting percentage would increase. There are 40 polling stations that are sensitive. The administration will see online streaming of 50 per cent of polling booths in the city and rural areas. The polling station in the private building has been closed. There will be nine Sakhi Polling Stations, nine for the disabled, nine for women and nine youth polling stations in the district.

Election observers appreciated the hard work done by the administration.