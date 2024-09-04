Electricity to be halted for 15 hours in Padegaon today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) will halt the electricity supply for 15 hours in Padegaon on September 5 as the transformer will be replaced to enhance its capacity.

The replacement work will be carried out between 6 am and 8 pm on Thursday.

Those customers who have power connections of 11 KV of sub-centre will not electricity supply for 15 hours due to this work.

The affected areas included Padegaon Parisar, Meeranagar, Bombay Market, Ramgopalnagar, Police Colony, Tarangan, Deogiri Colony, Nisarga Colony, Pethenagar, Dargah and Mitmita. Mahavitaran may try to supply electricity on a circular basis. It urged the customers to cooperate for the work.