Electrification of Manmad to Aurangabad rail route in final stage

Aurangabad:

Electrification of Manmad (Ankai) to Parbhani railway route is underway and it is targeted to be completed by July 2023. Electrification work between Manmad (Ankai) to Aurangabad has reached its final stage. At present, the work of laying cables on electric poles has started at the railway station, and this work will be completed within a month. The railway officials said that the electrification work will be completed up to Jalna in the next two and a half to three months. Sources informed that as soon as the electrification work is completed, there will be a trial run of trains with electric engines on the Aurangabad to Manmad railway line. As the electrification is being completed, a warning has also been given to the citizens residing near the railway tracks, to the motorists coming and going through the railway gate.