Electronics shop robbed, goods worth over 3.5 lakh stolen

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Theft and burglary incidents have been increasing rapidly in the city, creating an atmosphere of fear across various areas. Thieves broke into D.S. Enterprises, an electronics shop stole goods worth Rs 3.41 lakh and Rs 76,800 through robbery on 29 November.

Three people robbed an individual near the D-Mart area. Both incidents were reported to the Jawaharnagar Police Station. The complainant, Harish Pandit (Jyotinagar), owns the electronics shop in the Kalda Corner area. As usual, he closed the shop on the night of November 29 and went home. Around midnight, a thief broke open the shop's shutter and entered. The thief stole Rs 40,900 in cash, 16 expensive mobile phones, 9 basic mobiles, 2 smartwatches, and an LED TV, totalling Rs 3.41 lakh. The theft was discovered the following morning when Pandit came to open the shop.

Car blocked, two robbed near Darga Chowk

Two friends were robbed near Darga Chowk around 10.30 pm. Gobinda Ranjit Jana, a jewellery craftsman, and his friend Amir Malik were heading home on a two-wheeler when a red car blocked their path. Three masked robbers got out, demanding their belongings. When Amir refused to hand over his silver chain, the robbers assaulted him and stole it. They also attacked Gobinda, taking his one tola gold chain, a 2.5-gram gold ring, and his mobile phone, totalling Rs 76,800, before fleeing the scene.