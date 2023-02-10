Ellora-Ajanta Festival Committee announces entry ticket charges

Aurangabad:

The Ellora Ajanta International Festival (EAIF) organising committee has finalised the admission ticket charges for the three-day long festival, which is scheduled to be held at Sunehri Mahal (on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University campus), between February 25 and 27.

The committee has divided the seating arrangements for visitors into three categories. They include the Silver category - Rs 150 per person; the Gold category - Rs 300 and the Platinum category - Rs 600. The charges are for all three days, stated the press release.

The desirous tourists and visitors can obtain the tickets from the office of the District Collectorate (Labour Colony); Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) office (en route Railway Station) and; Sant Eknath Rangmandir (Osmanpura).

Meanwhile, the organisers including the district collectorate; the festival organising committee and the directorate of tourism (DoT) have appealed to the tourists and visitors to attend the festival and enjoy the performances of the galaxy of celebrities in large numbers during the three days.

Why tickets are not available online?

Referring an example of the admission tickets issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), art and culture lovers have raised a query as to why the organisers of the festival have not arranged the issuance of the entry tickets online. It would be convenient for desirous tourists and visitors to procure them by making online payments and reaching the venue at their convenience. In the manual system, they will have to reach at the three prescribed places to obtain the tickets which may not be convenient for all.

The festival lovers stressed that there would be a huge response to the festival as it is being held after 2016(a gap of seven years) and it is one of the most-awaited events amongst the tourism circle and other circles.