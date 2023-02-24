Ellora - Ajanta festival kicks off today

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Ellora - Ajanta festival has been organised in the city after seven years. The festival will start on February 25 and the music lovers will get the opportunity to witness the musical magnificence from the renowned artists for the next three days.

The festival is being organised at Soneri Mahal in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) premises. On February 25, the festival will start at 6 pm. On the first day, Mayur Vaidya and Mrunmayee Deshpande (Kathak), Prarthana Behre (Bharatnatyam) and Bhargavi Chirmule (Lavani) will perform. Later, Padmabhushan Ustad Rashid Khan (vocal), Mahesh Kale (vocal) Padmashree Vijay Ghate and Pt. Rakesh Chaurasia (Tabla and Flute Jugalmandi) will perform.

On Sunday, Ustad Sujaat Hussain (Sitar) will perform along with Amit Chaube and Mukesh Jadhav (tabla), Padmashree Shivmani (drums), Ravi Chari (Sitar), Sangeet Haldipur (Piano), Selva Ganesh (Khanjira), Sheldon Desilva (Bass Guitar), Aditi Bhagwat (Kathak) will showcase their art.

On Monday, Sangeeta Muzumdar’s Strings M Steps Group (Kathak), Neel Ranjan Mukherjee (Hawaian Guitar) and Padmashree Shankar Mahadevan will perform during the concluding ceremony.