Eloping couple arrested in Gujarat, families consent to marriage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A couple who had eloped from Waluj a month ago was apprehended by city police in Surat, Gujarat. The duo, identified as Tabu and Sahil (name changed), had fled their hometown due to familial opposition to their relationship.

According to information, Tabu, employed as a nurse in a private hospital, and Sahil had decided to marry despite objections from their families. Following their disappearance, a missing persons report was filed with the MIDC Waluj police station. After an extensive month-long search, authorities received a tip-off from acquaintances of the couple, leading to their arrest in Surat.

Upon their apprehension, the families of Tabu and Sahil were summoned by the police. Remarkably, after being informed by the Waluj police station PI Krushna Shinde that the couple had the right to choose their own partners, the families relented and consented to their marriage.